St. Mary Parish closes shelter in Baldwin, asks those seeking shelter to go to Terrebonne Parish

BALDWIN - St. Mary Parish has closed the doors to its shelter in Baldwin following the aftermath of Hurricane Francine.

The Baldwin Civic Center on La. 83 is no longer open and those seeking shelter are advised to go to Houma and Terrebonne Parish.

As of 3:40 p.m. Friday, 22% of residents were out of power.