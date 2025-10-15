Latest Weather Blog
St. Mary deputies: Wanted fugitive arrested in Patterson after barricading himself in residence
PATTERSON - St. Mary deputies arrested a wanted fugitive who barricaded himself inside a Patterson residence Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Lester Broussard, 34, was arrested after deputies assisted the U.S. Marshal's Office in an operation to apprehend him. A task force consisting of St. Mary deputies and Morgan City police officers eventually took him into custody.
Broussard was booked for drug offenses such as possession with intent to distribute heroin and hydrocodone, alongside charges like illegal carrying of weapons and illegal possession of stolen things. Broussard was booked in the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and is being held for the Lafayette Police Department.
Sydni Henry, 23, was also booked for resisting arrest; she was on scene and became physically non-compliant, deputies said.
