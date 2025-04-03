St. Mary deputies remind people to secure docks after dock broke loose on Teche Bayou

FRANKLIN - St. Mary deputies warned people to keep their docks secured after an secured dock was seen floating down Teche Bayou.

Deputies say unsecured docks and other watercraft can become hazards to navigation, cause property damage, or even drift into areas where they shouldn't be.

The owner of the dock is urged to contact deputies so it can get returned to the rightful owner.