Baton Rouge, Louisiana
St. Mary deputies: Highway 90 shut down in Centerville after crash

By: Adam Burruss

CENTERVILLE - Both eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 90 in Centerville are shut down following a crash, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened at the wooded area deputies say is referred to as "Shady Side." Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

