Baton Rouge, Louisiana
St. Mary deputies: Breaux Bridge man arrested for third-degree rape, indecent behavior with juvenile

Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BREAUX BRIDGE - St. Mary Parish deputies arrested a Breaux Bridge man for third-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Ethan Channing Breaux, 19, was arrested Wednesday after an investigation regarding an incident involving a juvenile.

Breaux's bond has not yet been set.

