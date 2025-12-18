57°
St. Mary deputies: Breaux Bridge man arrested for third-degree rape, indecent behavior with juvenile
BREAUX BRIDGE - St. Mary Parish deputies arrested a Breaux Bridge man for third-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Ethan Channing Breaux, 19, was arrested Wednesday after an investigation regarding an incident involving a juvenile.
Breaux's bond has not yet been set.
