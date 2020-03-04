St. Martinville teen accused of bringing stun gun to school

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana junior high school student faces charges after allegedly bringing a stun gun to campus.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded Tuesday to a report at Cecilia Jr. High School of a 15-year-old boy allegedly in possession of a stun gun. The student faces one count of illegal possession of a dangerous weapon on a school campus by a student or non-student, news outlets reported.

There were no reports of any injuries. The sheriff’s office did not release details about why the student had the device.

The teenager was later released into the custody of his parents.