72°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Martinville teen accused of bringing stun gun to school
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana junior high school student faces charges after allegedly bringing a stun gun to campus.
The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded Tuesday to a report at Cecilia Jr. High School of a 15-year-old boy allegedly in possession of a stun gun. The student faces one count of illegal possession of a dangerous weapon on a school campus by a student or non-student, news outlets reported.
There were no reports of any injuries. The sheriff’s office did not release details about why the student had the device.
The teenager was later released into the custody of his parents.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Supreme Court to hear Louisiana abortion case
-
Our Lady of the Lake hosts business briefing about COVID-19
-
Weather alerts in southeast Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4
-
Student, chaperone hope extra precautions calm community coronavirus concerns
-
Local store owners say medical supplies in high demand amid coronavirus concerns