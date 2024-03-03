St. Luke's volunteers to deliver meals, baskets for firefighters that responded to church fire

BATON ROUGE - St. Luke’s Episcopal School parents and student volunteers plan to deliver meals and appreciation baskets to the 12 stations that responded to the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church fire on Saturday, February 17.

The event is set to happen at City of Baton Rouge Fire Station 8 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

A total of $5,304 was raised for the appreciation meals through a school fundraiser. A meal and an appreciation kit featuring candy and snacks will be given to the firefighters.