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St. Luke's Episcopal Church launches campaign to rebuild following a 2024 fire

2 hours 28 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, March 17 2026 Mar 17, 2026 March 17, 2026 5:20 AM March 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — St. Luke's Episcopal Church will kick off its capital campaign on Saturday to rebuild the church following a 2024 fire. 

The event gives parishioners an opportunity to view construction progress and allows guests to sign columns that will permanently be installed at the church's entrance. 

"The committee is eager and excited to carry out the Capital Campaign to support St. Luke's and the rebuilding of the church," Committee Co-Chair Amy Binck said. "As we honor our past and build our future, we trust this work will strengthen our parish now and for generations to come."

A fire in February 2024 destroyed St. Luke's church building along with Pope Hall. The campaign titled "Honoring Our Past. Building Our Future" seeks to raise between $3 million and $3.5 million to rebuild and enhance church facilities.

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The Capital Campaign Kick Off Event will run from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 in Witter Hall and on the church's front lawn. 

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