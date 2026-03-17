Latest Weather Blog
St. Luke's Episcopal Church launches campaign to rebuild following a 2024 fire
BATON ROUGE — St. Luke's Episcopal Church will kick off its capital campaign on Saturday to rebuild the church following a 2024 fire.
The event gives parishioners an opportunity to view construction progress and allows guests to sign columns that will permanently be installed at the church's entrance.
"The committee is eager and excited to carry out the Capital Campaign to support St. Luke's and the rebuilding of the church," Committee Co-Chair Amy Binck said. "As we honor our past and build our future, we trust this work will strengthen our parish now and for generations to come."
A fire in February 2024 destroyed St. Luke's church building along with Pope Hall. The campaign titled "Honoring Our Past. Building Our Future" seeks to raise between $3 million and $3.5 million to rebuild and enhance church facilities.
Trending News
The Capital Campaign Kick Off Event will run from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 in Witter Hall and on the church's front lawn.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Library builds new community tool to teach residents...
-
Denham Springs man arrested on weapons and drug charges following traffic stop
-
Is Gonzales mayor being overpaid? Council sorting out the math involved
-
Never-before-seen documents on Huey P. Long assassination on display at State Archives
-
Tiger Bend Road striping work starts Tuesday
Sports Video
-
Southern football starts spring practice under new head coach
-
Selection Sunday: Southern women back in March Madness after SWAC Championship
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball to play No. 15 Jacksonville in first...
-
Chio's perfect scores help propel LSU past Arkansas on senior night
-
LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson honored by Kay Yow Cancer Fund