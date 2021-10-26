64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
St. Landry Parish wreck kills 19-year-old driver, State Police say

Tuesday, October 26 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

ST. LANDRY PARISH - A 19-year-old from Opelousas was killed Monday afternoon in a wreck on US Highway 167, Louisiana State Police say.

According to State Troopers, India Faith Young was driving a 2000 Toyota Avalon north on US 167 near Bellridge Road in St. Landry Parish when her Toyota ran off the road, veered right, and hit a culvert.

The vehicle overturned and police say Young was killed in the crash.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

State Police say the tragic crash that led to Young's death is still under investigation.

