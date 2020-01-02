68°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Landry Parish police officer shot during traffic stop
ST. LANDRY PARISH - A Louisiana police officer was shot in the shoulder, Wednesday during a traffic stop, authorities said.
The female Grand Coteau officer was shot while conducting a stop on Louisiana Highway 182, Grand Coteau Police Chief Wilton Guidry told news outlets.
The officer, who has not been publicly identified, suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
The suspect fled on foot but was captured by officers, authorities said. The suspect's identity was not immediately released.
Grand Coteau is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Lafayette.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Healthy New Year's Resolutions with Mayor Weston Broome
-
New Year, New You
-
New Year's Day shooting in Donaldsonville leaves man in critical condition
-
Teen brothers suspected in woman's murder due in court Thursday
-
Organization gives away toys to promote positivity in areas prone to violent...