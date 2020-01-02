68°
St. Landry Parish police officer shot during traffic stop

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ST. LANDRY PARISH - A Louisiana police officer was shot in the shoulder, Wednesday during a traffic stop, authorities said.

The female Grand Coteau officer was shot while conducting a stop on Louisiana Highway 182, Grand Coteau Police Chief Wilton Guidry told news outlets.

The officer, who has not been publicly identified, suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The suspect fled on foot but was captured by officers, authorities said. The suspect's identity was not immediately released.

Grand Coteau is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Lafayette.

