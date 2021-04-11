58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
St. Landry Parish declares state of emergency following tornado, severe weather damage

2 hours 30 minutes 43 seconds ago Sunday, April 11 2021 Apr 11, 2021 April 11, 2021 8:56 PM April 11, 2021 in News
Source: KATC
By: Rachel Mipro

ST. LANDRY PARISH - The parish has declared a state of emergency Sunday following two days of severe weather.

According to local news, the state of emergency is in response to the weekend storms and tornado, which caused extensive damage and killed one parish resident.

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard will file the official declaration with the Clerk of Court's office Monday.

Residents who experienced property damage are encouraged to make reports to the state.

