59°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Landry Parish declares state of emergency following tornado, severe weather damage
ST. LANDRY PARISH - The parish has declared a state of emergency Sunday following two days of severe weather.
According to local news, the state of emergency is in response to the weekend storms and tornado, which caused extensive damage and killed one parish resident.
St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard will file the official declaration with the Clerk of Court's office Monday.
Residents who experienced property damage are encouraged to make reports to the state.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge community members gather at candlelight vigil for missing LSU student
-
Title IX conversation continues during 2021 legislative session
-
Baton Rouge launches new plastic pollution cleanup initiative
-
Hundreds of volunteers walk the levees in Saturday search effort
-
LSU Board of Supervisors holds a special session to address Title IX...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern regains sole possession of first place in Southland standings with win...
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern