St. Landry Parish crash results in woman's death

Tuesday, July 07 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. LANDRY PARISH - A Monday night crash took the life of a 34-year-old Eunice woman.

Louisiana State Police say Jada Elizabeth Boulet was behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry headed east on US 190 in St. Landry Parish when her vehicle ran off the road for unknown reasons.

When this happened, the Camry struck a culvert and overturned.

Police say Boulet was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

She was rushed to a local hospital where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

Police say impairment is unknown and standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis.

The tragic crash remains under investigation.

