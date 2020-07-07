87°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Landry Parish crash results in woman's death
ST. LANDRY PARISH - A Monday night crash took the life of a 34-year-old Eunice woman.
Louisiana State Police say Jada Elizabeth Boulet was behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry headed east on US 190 in St. Landry Parish when her vehicle ran off the road for unknown reasons.
When this happened, the Camry struck a culvert and overturned.
Police say Boulet was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.
She was rushed to a local hospital where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.
Police say impairment is unknown and standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis.
The tragic crash remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Geaux get Tested initiative begins Tuesday
-
Woman who threatened family with bat, gun released from prison
-
East Feliciana Parish leaders won't remove Confederate statue
-
Woman annoyed at drivers on flooded street arrested after threatening tirade with...
-
Uptick in COVID cases prompts more to get tested, puts strain on...