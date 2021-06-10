St. Landry Parish authorities request help in identifying person of interest

ST. LANDRY PARISH - Last month, a deadly shooting in Eunice occurred and local authorities are now asking the public to assist in identifying a person of interest, KATC reports.

The fatal shots were fired on May 5, police say. Authorities report rushing to the intersection of Nimitz Street and Williams Avenue, where they'd been told a body was seen. But when the officers arrived, the victim had already been taken to an area hospital, where they passed away.

According to KATC, video footage was recovered from a nearby convenience store that revealed several persons of interest.

Authorities are now requesting the public's help in identifying the person seen in the video, and a still from the video has been selected and posted above.

Anyone with information is urged to contact St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-8477.