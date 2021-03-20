St. Jude's to hold first-ever 'Flower Fest' in April

BATON ROUGE - Anticipation is blooming for the first "Flower festival" in the capital city.

The festival, hosted by St. Jude Children's Hospital, is a two-day event that includes food, music and a black tie gala.

Taking place in the Point Marie subdivision just down the street from the new St. Jude Dream Home, the flower fest will hold a floral competition featuring some of the best designers in Louisiana.

The goal is to raise $10,000. All of the profits made from the festival will benefit children fighting cancer at the St. Jude Research Hospital in Memphis.

Flower Fest kicks off April 3, 2021. You can find more information here.