St. Jude Dream Home giveaway to air Monday, July 27

BATON ROUGE – Tickets are no longer available for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home.

The Dream Home is valued at $725,000. Built by Alvarez Construction, the home is in the Rouzan development near Southdowns in Baton Rouge.

The home features 2,900-square-feet with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a half-bath.

The Dream Home will be given away, live on TV, on Monday, July 27.

Ticket purchasers were also entered into a handful of other prices, including a new, 2020 Genesis G80 courtesy of All Star Automotive.

Also, secondary prizes included a $10,000 American Express gift card provided by Assurance Financial and groceries for a year provided by Dream Day Foundation.

The Dream Home is located at 2053 Rue Cremieux, Baton Rouge, LA, 70808.

Watch WBRZ, Monday, July 27 to view the giveaway!

