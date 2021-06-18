Latest Weather Blog
St. Jude Dream Home drawings to occur Friday afternoon
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway will be selected live on Channel 2 Friday afternoon.
With the purchase of a $100 ticket, entrants were offered the chance to win the $635,000 Dream Home in the trendy Pointe-Marie planned community off River Road nestled among the fields and trees along the Mississippi River, a windy and picturesque eleven miles from downtown Baton Rouge.
The home features 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and 3,200 sq. ft.
Alvarez Construction is building the home, which also features a private master patio and second-floor gathering and entertaining areas.
Some of the tickets that were purchased also allowed buyers an opportunity to win a 2021 Genesis G70, courtesy of All Star Automotive.
Watch WBRZ news at Noon and at 4 p.m. to view the drawings.
