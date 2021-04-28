St. Jude Children's Research Hospital announces expansion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is investing $11.5 billion over six years in a project that includes expanded cancer-focused research and construction of an outpatient clinic and a new patient family housing facility.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based hospital said the expansion is the largest in its nearly 60-year history. Most of the plan would be funded by donors, the hospital said Tuesday.

The expansion builds on a previous six-year, $7 billion project that resulted in an increase in new cancer patients and faculty, and a new advanced research center.

St. Jude is considered a leading researcher of cancer and other life-threatening diseases that affect children. Families of patients never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing and food.

St. Jude plans to increase investment into learning why children’s cancers arise, spread and resist treatment. The hospital also plans to increase global investment to improve survival rates worldwide.