73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. James Parish under curfew starting Wednesday night

2 hours 13 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 April 01, 2020 2:19 PM April 01, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

All of St. James Parish will be under curfew starting Wednesday night in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Parish President Pete Dufresne announced the executive order Wednesday afternoon. It will take effect at 9 p.m. April 1. It will remain in effect each day, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., until further notice. 

All pedestrian and vehicular movement will be prohibited during these hours except for travel associated with fire, police, emergency, hospital services, and the operation of essential businesses as provided by GovernorEdwards' proclamation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days