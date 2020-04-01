73°
Latest Weather Blog
St. James Parish under curfew starting Wednesday night
All of St. James Parish will be under curfew starting Wednesday night in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Parish President Pete Dufresne announced the executive order Wednesday afternoon. It will take effect at 9 p.m. April 1. It will remain in effect each day, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., until further notice.
All pedestrian and vehicular movement will be prohibited during these hours except for travel associated with fire, police, emergency, hospital services, and the operation of essential businesses as provided by GovernorEdwards' proclamation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local mom convinces kids they're going back to school on April 1
-
Formal charges pending for pastor who violated statewide ban against large gatherings
-
Bonnet Carre Spillway may open for record 3rd consecutive year
-
Central pastor issued court summons for violating ban on large crowds
-
Gov. John Bel Edwards 'personally startled' by Tuesday COVID-19 case increase