St. James Parish planning water outages to keep up with demand

Parish officials say residents in St. James can expect to temporarily lose water in their households Tuesday evening.

Officials said the said the outages are necessary due to the current water consumption rate outpacing how quickly the parish can take in water for treatment. The outages will start around 2 p.m. Tuesday and last six to eight hours.

Residents should also boil water before consumption until systems have regained capacity and water samples are tested.

In the meantime, residents are asked to not drip their faucets, fill bath tubs, or run dishwashers and washing machines in order to avoid extended outages.