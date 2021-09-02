76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
St. James Parish deputies find body of man believed to have died during Hurricane Ida

Thursday, September 02 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. JAMES PARISH - A man was found dead in a St. James Parish home and authorities believe he passed away during Hurricane Ida.

According to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, it was Wednesday morning when deputies were contacted by a concerned citizen who asked officials to check on their family member in the South Vacherie area.

Deputies followed up and discovered the man's body.

Few details related to his death are available at this time, but authorities said it appeared the man died during Hurricane Ida.

The Sheriff's Office says additional details will be released as soon as all of the man's family members have been notified.

