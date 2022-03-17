Latest Weather Blog
St. James Parish chosen as site of new $1.25B chemical plant
CONVENT - The governor's office announced Friday that a new billion-dollar plant is being built along the Mississippi River in St. James Parish.
According to the announcement, Wanhua Chemical Group has chose Convent as the site of a $1.25 billion chemical manufacturing complex. The 250-acre manufacturing site will be developed at the northwest corner of the intersection of Louisiana Highways 3125 and 3214, on the east bank of the Mississippi River.
The project will create 170 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of more than $80,000, plus benefits. The project is also expected to generate 1,000 construction jobs at peak activity, with work expected to begin in 2019.
Trending News
Wanhua will leverage its $1.25 billion capital investment to produce MDI, or methylene diphenyl diisocyanate. MDI is commonly used for polyurethane automotive parts, foams and elastomers, with applications in such consumer areas as appliances, electronics, spray-foam insulation, furniture, textiles and footwear.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'We didn't think that the baby would've survived': flight crew recounts search...
-
Abandoned infant found alive after massive search near Hooper Road
-
Bring It! Baton Rouge
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey previewing NCAA Tournament play
-
Top three state agency officers get lucrative raises; Everyone else? 'No,' boss...
Sports Video
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey previewing NCAA Tournament play
-
Mobile sports betting a smash hit in first full month; state collected...
-
Baton Rouge area schools go 3-for-3 in State basketball title games
-
LSU students divided on university's split with controversial head coach Will Wade
-
Will Wade fired: latest here