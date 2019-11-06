65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. James online government services impacted by cyber attack

2 hours 4 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, November 06 2019 Nov 6, 2019 November 06, 2019 5:11 PM November 06, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. JAMES PARISH - Officials say a cyber attack over the weekend has interrupted government services in St. James Parish.

According to a news release from Parish President Timothy Roussel, the attack impacted certain "information systems" and led a breakdown in parish operations Sunday. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are said to be assisting efforts to restore operations.

No further details about the incident were immediately made available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days