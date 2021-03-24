St. James cutting 30 teaching jobs as parish feels effects of plant closure

CONVENT - The St. James Parish school system is cutting more than two dozen teaching positions parish-wide as the Shell refinery in Convent officially ends operations.

According to a statement from school officials, the parish will have 30 fewer teacher positions when the 2021-2022 school year begins this fall. The cut will also mean two fewer days on the academic calendar, cutting some academic programs and reducing athletics and maintenance costs.

Last month, officials said the shutdown of the refinery was "essentially complete." Shell said the closure was part of its move to refocus on alternate energy sources.

The shutdown left around 700 workers without jobs.

