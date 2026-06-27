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St. Helena voters approve tax renewal for local hospital services

1 hour 43 minutes 58 seconds ago Saturday, June 27 2026 Jun 27, 2026 June 27, 2026 9:30 PM June 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GREENSBURG – St. Helena Parish voters have approved a 7-mill property tax renewal to benefit the local hospital.

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The property tax would raise $426,000 a year for hospital maintenance and operations. Saturday's tax proposal won by a nearly 3-1 margin out of 1,700 votes cast, according to complete but unofficial returns.

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