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St. Helena voters approve tax renewal for local hospital services
GREENSBURG – St. Helena Parish voters have approved a 7-mill property tax renewal to benefit the local hospital.
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The property tax would raise $426,000 a year for hospital maintenance and operations. Saturday's tax proposal won by a nearly 3-1 margin out of 1,700 votes cast, according to complete but unofficial returns.
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