85°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Helena Sheriff's Office investigating shooting
ST. HELENA PARISH - A man was shot Friday evening in a rural area of St. Helena Parish, a sheriff’s office spokesman said.
Investigators learned that the man, whose name was not released, was shot around 8:30 p.m. on New Hope Road, which is between Greensburg and Montpelier.
Chief of Detectives Joe Chaney said the injured man was taken by helicopter to a hospital.
He wouldn't reveal what investigators have learned about the circumstances leading to the shooting and the identities of any potential suspects. No arrests have been made, he said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Light pole falls from base, smashes onto moving car along Airline Highway
-
Parking still an issue for some downtown businesses
-
New video shows fight between fire chief, police officer in Slaughter
-
American flag longer than two school buses now flying over Plaquemine
-
Man severely burned trying to rescue 75-year-old father from deadly house fire