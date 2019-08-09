85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Helena Sheriff's Office investigating shooting

55 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 August 09, 2019 9:48 PM August 09, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. HELENA PARISH - A man was shot Friday evening in a rural area of St. Helena Parish, a sheriff’s office spokesman said.

Investigators learned that the man, whose name was not released, was shot around 8:30 p.m. on New Hope Road, which is between Greensburg and Montpelier.

Chief of Detectives Joe Chaney said the injured man was taken by helicopter to a hospital. 

He wouldn't reveal what investigators have learned about the circumstances leading to the shooting and the identities of any potential suspects. No arrests have been made, he said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days