St. Helena Sheriff's Office investigating shooting, one suspect in custody

ST. HELENA PARISH - St. Helena Sheriff Deputies have a suspect in custody after a man was shot Friday evening in a rural area of St. Helena Parish, a sheriff’s office spokesman said.

Deputies arrested 26-year-old Theron Crosby for allegedly shooting the victim.

Investigators learned that the man, whose name was not released, was shot around 8:30 p.m. on New Hope Road, which is between Greensburg and Montpelier.

Chief of Detectives Joe Chaney said the injured man was taken by helicopter to a hospital.

He wouldn't reveal what investigators have learned about the circumstances leading to the shooting.