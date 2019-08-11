83°
St. Helena Sheriff's Office investigating shooting, one suspect in custody
ST. HELENA PARISH - St. Helena Sheriff Deputies have a suspect in custody after a man was shot Friday evening in a rural area of St. Helena Parish, a sheriff’s office spokesman said.
Deputies arrested 26-year-old Theron Crosby for allegedly shooting the victim.
Investigators learned that the man, whose name was not released, was shot around 8:30 p.m. on New Hope Road, which is between Greensburg and Montpelier.
Chief of Detectives Joe Chaney said the injured man was taken by helicopter to a hospital.
He wouldn't reveal what investigators have learned about the circumstances leading to the shooting.
