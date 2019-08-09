St. Helena Sheriff's Office investigating shooting

85°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. HELENA PARISH - A man was shot Friday evening in a rural area of St. Helena Parish, a sheriff’s office spokesman said.

Investigators learned that the man, whose name was not released, was shot around 8:30 p.m. on New Hope Road, which is between Greensburg and Montpelier.

Chief of Detectives Joe Chaney said the injured man was taken by helicopter to a hospital. 

He wouldn't reveal what investigators have learned about the circumstances leading to the shooting and the identities of any potential suspects. No arrests have been made, he said.

