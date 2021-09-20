St. Helena schools set to reopen nearly a month after Hurricane Ida

It'll likely be the last school district to reopen. Students in St. Helena will not go back to class until the last week of September.

"I'm just excited. We're going to start school. I'm just happy that we're able to start school, so we're going to pick up right where we left off before Hurricane Ida hit," said Dr. Kelli Joseph, superintendent of St. Helena Parish Schools.

Now teachers are making sure they're prepared.

"This morning we came in and did some cleaning and doing our boards over, preparing them to see something different when they come through the doors on Monday. And we made phone calls to parents to do a wellness check," said Tamika Williams, a psychology teacher at St. Helene College and Career Academy.

Each campus only suffered minor damage, but making sure families were ready to get their kids back in school was another concern.

"Ninety percent of our families would be able to return to school, and we've met that bench mark. So for the remaining parents or families that cannot return, we'll have something in place to make sure that those kids receive the services that they need so they won't fall behind," Dr. Kelli said.

The plan right now is to get the students back in the classroom. But come Monday, that would make it nearly a month since the students have been out of school following Hurricane Ida. But Dr. Kelli says there is a plan in place for those make-up days.

"That includes adding minutes to the day, adding days to the end of the school year and taking away some days for our Mardi Gras break," Dr. Kelli said.

Extra curricular activities returned last week, now students will return to normal classroom instructions, including being fully dressed in uniforms Sept. 27.