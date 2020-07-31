St. Helena schools among first to return virtually

GREENSBURG - While most schools in the capital region start their fall semester in the second week of August, classes in St. Helena Parish begin Monday.

"We've always started our school year early... The difference is that everything will be virtual," St. Helena Parish Superintendent Kelli Joseph said.

That means no students in class when school starts on Monday, all classes taught online.

"There is no way I can possibly have children on our campus knowing that there's an increase in these COVID-19 cases," Joseph said.

Lillie Harris has several grandchildren who attend school in the parish, including one who's prone to illness.

"I have a grandchild who is sick, and it could mean her life if she catches it," Harris said.

Even though students won't be on campus, teachers will be in the classroom bright and early on Monday, ready to begin virtual instruction.

"Because that's where all the technology is for them to conduct a quality instruction virtually, and so we expect for our students to get on at 9 o'clock," Joseph said.

School officials in St. Helena hope to move to a blended school schedule after Labor day, alternating half of the students on campus one week with the other half learning from home.