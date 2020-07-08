St. Helena Parish Schools reveals planned reopening process for Fall

ST. HELENA PARISH - Public schools across Louisiana are preparing tentative fall schedules designed to safely and gradually reintroduce students into socially distanced classroom settings, and St. Helena Parish has designed one such strategy for its reopening.

The three-phased process begins with students utilizing eLearning tools in home-based virtual classrooms.

Upon entering Phase two, students will alternate between reporting to school on designated days of the week and utilizing eLearning at home on other days.

During Phase three, though parents will have the option of utilizing eLearning, children will be invited to schools for face-to-face learning in socially distanced classrooms all five days of the week.

The school system's website included the image below, detailing its phased reopening process: