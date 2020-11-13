71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Helena Parish schools close for deep cleaning in effort to reduce likelihood of COVID outbreak

2 hours 45 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, November 13 2020 Nov 13, 2020 November 13, 2020 7:45 AM November 13, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. HELENA PARISH - After it was discovered that some St. Helena Parish students may have been exposed to individuals who tested positive for COVID-19, education leaders in the St. Helena Parish School District decided to have all students tested for novel coronavirus.

Officials have also closed area schools on Friday, Nov. 13 to carry out thorough cleansings of campuses.

During the deep cleaning, everything on campus, from the wheels of school buses to desks in parish classrooms will be cleaned.

The efforts, led by faculty and staff, begin at 8:30 a.m.; teachers will be responsible for cleaning their own classrooms while janitorial experts will take care of cleansing school buildings.

St. Helena officials say the cleaning is all in an effort to keep students, staff, and faculty as safe as possible.

Kelli Joseph, St. Helena Parish Schools Superintendent told WBRZ, "For the most part, the families in our community are very responsible because they understand the seriousness of this pandemic. But we do have some situations in our community where some children are exposed to COVID-19. We can't control what happens to our children in their homes."

According to data provided by the Louisiana Department of Health, as of Nov. 12 St. Helena Parish Schools has not reported any COVID-19 cases among its students, staff, or faculty.

The entire state's school system, however, reported a total of 729 new COVID cases reported between Nov. 2 and Nov. 8.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days