90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Helena Parish remains identified as man missing since 2021

2 hours 14 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, June 22 2026 Jun 22, 2026 June 22, 2026 2:35 PM June 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

GREENSBURG — Human remains found in St. Helena Parish were identified as a person who was reported missing in 2021, Keith Madison Sr., according to deputies. 

Deputies say they received a report of human remains found in an area off of Hall and Lindsey Road on May 5. 

A search of the area began, and the remains were recovered and submitted to the LSU FACES Lab. With the help of the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, the remains were identified as Madison.

On Monday, deputies said the cause of death is undetermined.

Authorities say Madison's case has remained open since his disappearance on Feb. 1, 2021. The Louisiana State Police have now been asked to assist the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office in investigating Madison's death. 

Trending News

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff's office at (225) 222-4413.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days