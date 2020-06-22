St. Helena Parish deputies investigate fatal shooting

73°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. HELENA PARISH - According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, a Sunday night shooting killed one person.

Authorities say the fatal incident occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m., within the 1000 block of McDaniel Road, and claimed the life of a young man.

The deceased man's identity has not been released, and deputies have yet to reveal the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

An investigation into the deadly incident remains ongoing.

