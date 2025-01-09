41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Helena deputies working triple homicide, suspect in custody

1 hour 13 minutes 41 seconds ago Thursday, January 09 2025 Jan 9, 2025 January 09, 2025 7:20 PM January 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

AMITE - A suspect was arrested after a triple homicide Thursday, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were dispatched to "an apparent triple homicide" around 4:39 p.m. No information was given regarding regarding identities or the incident.

Trending News

The case remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days