St. Helena bus driver carrying two students on board avoids serious collision
GREENSBURG - The St. Helena Parish School District congratulated one of its bus drivers for avoiding a potentially-serious car crash Thursday morning.
The district said bus driver Antionette Davis was on her route with two students already on board when a driver traveling in the opposite direction appeared to have fallen asleep at the wheel, swerving into Davis' lane.
The vehicle side-swiped the bus but Davis was able to avoid a more serious incident.
All who were involved were reported to be OK and a substitute driver picked up the remaining students on the route.
"Thank you, Ms. Davis, for your swift action," the district posted.
