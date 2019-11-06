St. George supporters gathering donations to fight mayor-president's lawsuit

BATON ROUGE - St. George organizers took to Facebook Wednesday to ask for donations to help fight the Mayor's lawsuit.

"We'll do it five, 10 dollars at a time if we have to," St. George Spokesperson Andrew Murrell said.

"Baton Rouge does not respect your right to vote and is using parish resources to sue you," the post reads in-part.

The mayor's team refuted those claims outright.

"It's fine with me. They can raise all the money they want, but I just resent when people try to raise money by telling lies," said attorney Mary Olive Pierson, who's representing Mayor Sharon Weston Broome.

She has said that the lawsuit is being privately funded more than once. St. George organizers aren't buying it, claiming the mayor has Baton Rouge elite funding the suit while they are having to ask for donations.

"They can tell me all day long the city-parish isn't funding this lawsuit, but taking time to deal with this lawsuit is government time they're using. They're using government employees and government resources for this lawsuit," Murrell said.

Pierson says it would be a waste of money to donate.

"Cause they're not going to win. They're not going to win," she said.