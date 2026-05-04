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St. George provides updates on Elliot Road Rehabilitation Project

1 hour 42 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, May 04 2026 May 4, 2026 May 04, 2026 4:44 PM May 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — St. George provided updates on the next phase of the Elliot Road Rehabilitation Project on Monday.

Mayor Dustin Yates said that design work is underway with a window of about two months before they move on to acquiring permits for the construction. 

"The project is about safety, durability and getting ahead of infrastructure needs before they become a bigger problem here in the city of St. George," Yates said. 

The city plans for the roadway include resurfacing the road and updating striping along the roadway. 

Yates said Elliot Road is known to have heavy traffic with limited alternative routes and longstanding wear issues. 

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