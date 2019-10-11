75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. George Professional Firefighters Association supports the incorporation of the City of St. George

48 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, October 11 2019 Oct 11, 2019 October 11, 2019 7:43 AM October 11, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - St. George Professional Firefighters Association issued a letter on Friday morning stating their support of the incorporation of the City of St. George.

The letter states, in part, "We have been asked “If the City of St. George passes, will there be any negative effects to the St. George Fire Department?” The answer is emphatically, NO. Would the firefighters of St. George benefit if the incorporation passes? Absolutely, yes."

The letter concludes by stating, "It is for this reason, we support the City of St. George!"

The vote for the incorporation of the City of St. George is Saturday, October 12. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days