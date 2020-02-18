St. George petition short more than 2,600 signatures

BATON ROUGE - The Registrar of Voters said a petition to get a portion of East Baton Rouge Parish incorporated into a new city called St. George is short of its goal by more than two thousand signatures.

The registrar's office said the petition was short by 2,694 signatures. Organizers have 60 days to make up the difference.

Organizers of the petition said on social media that they've already collected another 1,500 signatures to add to the petition. The group said if people want to sign the petition and haven't already, they can contact organizers and they will bring the petition to them.

St. George supporters needed 25 percent of the 71,436 residents living in the area to be incorporated, which according to the registrar worked out to be 17,859 signatures. The office said only 15,165 of the more than 18,000 which were turned in were verified as good.

The registrar's office said some people contacted them to get their signatures removed from the petition during their verification process. A few people also reported that their names had been forged on the petition, and St. George supporters said they will give the names of the people who collected those signatures to law enforcement for investigation.

The St. George movement's supporters said they want to form a breakaway city in the southern part of the city-parish so they can build a better school system than the East Baton Rouge Parish School system.