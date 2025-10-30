St. George opens form for public works requests as city takes over services from EBR Parish

ST. GEORGE — Starting Saturday, the city of St. George will handle all public works services within the recently created city's limits.

St. George's public works services will be handled through the end of October by East Baton Rouge Parish’s 311 system.

The city has been paying contractors — including EBR in some cases — to complete public works projects. Many requests have been completed, including pothole repairs, drainage cleanouts, and enhanced mowing and beautification projects, city officials said.

“We know there’s a lot of work to be done,” Yates said. “We’re going to focus our resources where they can make the biggest difference first as we scale our capacities to meet the demand.”

Starting Saturday, however, the city is using its own Public Works team by combining city staff and local contractors to deliver "more responsive, high-quality services that residents expect and deserve."

East Baton Rouge Parish will continue managing drinking water, sewage, recycling, animal control, traffic signal repairs and trash services, while St. George will now handle roads, drainage and general maintenance.

Residents can submit requests beginning Nov. 1 here, or by calling (225) 312-0476