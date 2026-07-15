St. George officials unveil multi-million dollar infrastructure improvement project along Siegen Lane

ST. GEORGE — A stretch of Siegen Lane in St. George will see $19.25 million in infrastructure improvements thanks to a federal grant.

The project, SAFE Siegen, was unveiled by St. George officials, including Mayor Dustin Yates, on Wednesday, and aims to improve approximately 1.35 miles of Siegen Lane between I-10 and U.S. 61.

"The project is focused on improving safety, access and traffic flow," the mayor said.

It will see the construction of landscaped raised medians, as well as the installation of upgraded traffic signals, enhanced pedestrian crossings and sidewalks, improved transit stops, and the addition of lighting and other street features to improve safety in the area.

The existing area does not have pedestrian crosswalks at existing signalized intersections and no raised medians to manage access, among other issues, the city said.

"This project started with identifying a real problem: Siegen Lane is one of the busiest commercial corridors in our region," Yates said. "For years, everyone has known that it's needed attention."

According to data compiled by the city of St. George, the area where the improvements will be implemented saw 1,803 crashes, 487 injuries and 12 pedestrian crashes from 2021 to 2025.

The project, in addition to the $19,247,698 from the BUILD grant, there will be $4,811,925 that is anticipated to come from St. George's Capital Improvement Budget to fund the total cost of around $24,059,623.

Yates said that the project improving the stretch of Siegen Lane home to Target and several other businesses was worked on by members of the state, parish and federal government.

"Improving safety and mobility along Siegen Lane will benefit everyone who depends on this major commercial and transportation corridor across East Baton Rouge Parish and the Capital Region. I’m excited that Mayor Yates and the City of St. George secured federal funding to make these improvements. This is a major victory for our entire community," Mayor-President Sid Edwards said in a statement.