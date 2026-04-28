St. George officials: Next phase of Elliot Road rehabilitation project begins as design firm is selected

ST. GEORGE — St. George officials said that the next phase of a rehabilitation project on Elliot Road has begun.

City officials said Monday that a consulting engineering firm has begun designing the project, which is intended to include full roadway repairs, resurfacing and updated striping to extend the lifespan of the east-west connector between Hoo Shoo Too and Tiger Bend roads.

Design efforts are focused on identifying the most efficient construction approach while minimizing impacts to nearby neighborhoods and daily traffic flow, officials said.

"Elliot Road is a critical corridor for our residents, and investing in its improvement is part of our broader commitment to infrastructure," Mayor Dustin Yates said. "We're focused on making smart, strategic upgrades that improve safety, support growth, and ensure our roadways are built to last."

The project is expected to spend two months in the design phase before another month of permitting. A firm timeline on the actual construction has not yet been established, but officials said this will be refined during the design process.