St. George mayoral candidate says he's 'not a quitter'

BATON ROUGE - Ahead of a statewide election Saturday, the new city of St. George will also see its first mayoral election.

Candidate Jim Morgan spoke with 2une In Friday morning about his plans for the fledgling city.

Morgan said one of his biggest priorities is to bring a new school system in.

"To have a good school system, we need a very good, top-notch, top-tier performing superintendent," Morgan said, "and to get that person, I'm willing to donate 20% of my mayor salary, put it aside for this person."

When asked about public safety and his plans to keep the city secure, Morgan said he has ideas of how the city can work with local law enforcement.

"I'd like to work with Chief Morse," he said. "I have a couple of ideas, one being to augment the sheriff's department with a reserve force."

Morgan previously dropped out of the race when an arrest from more than 30 years ago resurfaced. When asked about why he decided to rejoin the race, Morgan said he's "not a quitter."

Morgan's interview on 2une In comes a day after interim mayor Dustin Yates sat down with April Davis and John Pastorek.