St. George mayoral candidate back in the race after dropping out over '90s prostitution arrest

Monday, February 24 2025
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE - Mayoral candidate Jim Morgan announced he is back in the race Monday night after dropping out six days prior when he was questioned about a '90s solicitation of prostitution arrest. 

"It's on," Morgan told The Advocate

Morgan is running against interim Mayor Dustin Yates, both Republicans, and the two are the only candidates.

No information about Morgan's arrest was immediately available due to it being from 1996, when he was 34 years old. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of solicitation of a prostitute in 1997. 

