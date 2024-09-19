St. George leaders discuss creation of city charter, sales tax counteroffer

ST. GEORGE - Wednesday night St. George leaders discussed the creation of a city charter, a guiding document for the new city's government.

With the help of a demographer, city leaders decided on a five-person city council plus two at-large members to preside over the city, along with the role of a mayor and mayor pro tem.

Late last month, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Brome proposed an intergovernmental agreement with St. George, offering $600,000 a month to fund the city. Andrew Murrell, a member of the St. George transition district, says they sent back a counteroffer.

“If you've read it, it's more than reasonable,” Murrell said. “It says that we would like to get our tax dollars and pay for the services we utilize, and I'm not sure how that would be unfair."

Murrell says St. George leaders want the 2% sales tax that is owed to them, and the city is willing to pay for services it uses.