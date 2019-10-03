St. George item on Zachary woman's ballot during early voting

BATON ROUGE - Some early voters are complaining about items they're seeing—and not seeing—on their ballots. The problem couldn't come in a more controversial election.

The topic of incorporating the City of St. George is driving early voters to polls in record numbers. Shelby Guidry, of Zachary, says she saw the item on her ballot. She also saw a race for a judge not in her district.

"I went through the entire process and as things were presented, I cast a vote for each of those sections," Guidry said.

It's concerning for the group organizing the proposed City of St. George.

Incorporation spokesperson Andrew Murrell says he's heard some residents living in the proposed area of the new city, claiming they did not see the proposition on their ballots.

"I believe they are trying to work through that with the Registrar of Voters Office," Murrell said.

Election officials say poll workers will ensure the machines show the correct ballot on the screen. It's something done in all elections, and this time it's especially critical.

The EBR Registrar of Voters Office says polls workers will be stationed at every precinct to assist voters who need help.