St. George food drive rolls in parade-style donation drive this weekend

BATON ROUGE - Unemployment and lack of food go hand-in-hand and unfortunately, due to the pandemic many East Baton Rouge residents are all too familiar with this fact.

That's why the St. George Fire Department and the organizers of the City of St. George are encouraging people with the means, to donate to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

The two groups will be conducting a series of parade-like rolls through certain neighborhoods this Saturday and Sunday, as well as on May 16 and May 17.

St. George Fire Engines will guide trucks of volunteers through the neighborhoods of the St. George Fire Protection District, encouraging residents to give.

They will travel through subdivisions to the north and east of Airline Hwy on the first weekend and will return to the subdivisions mostly south and west of Airline Hwy on the weekend of May 16th & 17th.

The event will be similar to their December Christmas-time parade, but of course this roll is designed to encourage residents to donate food to fellow neighbors in need.

Collection routes are on the St. George Fire Department's website and anyone who misses the event is welcomed to drop off food in the barrels that will be kept in front of all St. George Fire Stations during daylight hours.

On Thursday, the fire department and city organizers released a statement regarding the upcoming events: "This is about people in our community who find themselves in need; many for the first time. We are proud to be able to help."

The Department also encourages those who can to support the Greater Baton Rouge Food bank monetarily. To make a donation to the food bank or get involved in volunteer work, click here.